Fears vampire-like monster dubbed ‘El Chupacabra’ is on the rampage after goats & sheep butchered in mass decapitation

A mythical, vampire-like creature called the chupacabra, has been blamed for the mass decapitation of goats and sheep.

Farmers are begging authorities to investigate the mass slaughter after finding their livestock butchered.

The affected farmers found some of their animals missing their heads while tending to their land.

They found other carcasses intact, but with deep bite marks on their necks, as if made by fangs.

Locals in Tambola, Atlahuilco, Mexico, now worry a chupacabra — also known as a goatsucker — may be behind the recent spate of attacks.

And they fear the next victim may be a person.

Local authorities have told residents of nearby towns to be vigilant.

A livestock farmer in Zacamilola, which lies just six kilometres from Tambola, said: “We keep them in their pen during the day and at night under a shelter with light to watch over them.

“We are all on alert because we care about our animals. They say it’s the chupacabra.

“I don’t know if you remember that the same thing happened a few years ago, but then no more animals were found.”

The woman added: “A thorough search was conducted, and some thought it was a black panther with its cub, but nothing was found.

“Then they said it was a group of people who extracted the animals’ blood and sold it.”

Police in Atlahuilco say at least nine animals have been attacked since last Friday (15 Sept).

Mayor, Jaime Rosales Vásquez told local media: “Similar situations were reported last year in communities like Capultitla and Eyitepec.

“And two years ago, there were sightings of two animals resembling black panthers.

“So it is not ruled out that these may be the specimens attacking the livestock of the Tambola families this year.”

Authorities have not confirmed the animal or animals behind the mass killings, but they have asked locals not to kill them if they come across them.

They say they may be swooping on farms in search of food due to deforestation of their natural habitat.

The local authorities said: “We know they are endangered species and are just seeking nourishment. However, we do need to be vigilant, especially with children.”

The chupacabra, in Latin American popular legend, is a monstrous creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood.

Chupacabras were first reported in Puerto Rico in 1995.

They were blamed for attacks on livestock and poultry, supposedly leaving uneaten carcasses that were drained of blood.

Early reports described a creature that stood upright and resembled a large reptilian kangaroo with huge red eyes.

Later accounts said it looked something like a mix between a dingo and a bird.

No actual specimens have ever been found.

