Father Kicks His 17 Year Old Daughter Out And Karma Hits Him Back – True Story

My father kicked me out of the house when I was seventeen, but five years later he and my mother came knocking on my door.

My father was a man I loved, but he wasn’t always easy to get along with. He was a hard worker, which meant he didn’t have much time for me. Although my mom tried to compensate, I wanted his attention.

My dad was quick to notice me when I misbehaved. So at seven I spilled paint on his desk, at twelve I pilfered sweets, and at seventeen I ran wild.

I started going to parties, wearing short skirts, skipping class. Singing was all I cared about. I sang in the school choir and in the local youth glee club. Teachers told me that I was a talented singer.

My mom went to every performance that I attended, but my dad did not. There was always something to do or people to meet, or a game to see. I would stand there listening to the music and looking out at the crowd. He wasn’t there.

A child who isn’t loved will try anything to get her parent’s attention.

I was more disrespectful, angry, and worse than before, but he didn’t seem to pay much attention to me for the time he was ranting at my behavior. I was then forgotten when he turned his back.

Then one day I came home at 3:00 am to find him waiting for me in the lounge. “This is the last start, Faith,” He spoke coldly. “I’ve been warning you for months. I want you out of my house.”

I was stunned. I couldn’t believe my ears! My mother tried to intervene but he cut her off. “I told her, Gail,” He said. “I warned her. It’s my way or the highway, so I guess the highway’s calling you. OUT!”

He took my few belongings and dumped them on the curb. My mother ran to me crying and quickly gave me some money. “Call me, Faith, please. He’ll calm down…:”

But I knew he wouldn’t. He was not angry at all. He was cold. I started to cry, and then my phone rang. My best friend Jessica called me. She heard me cry and asked me why.

Jessica and Tom, her brother were there to pick up me and take me home. Jessica, trying to distract me from my misery said, “Hey Faith, Tom, and his buddies are looking for a vocalist. Are you interested?”

I was, of course, and two hours after my dad kicked me out I was on stage singing a series of covers with Tom and his buddies. It was so good, we even started to put together original material for a demo.

We did pretty well. One of our songs became viral on YouTube. Then we were booked for paid gigs across the country and appeared at festivals. It was unbelievable to me that my nightmare had become a reality.

I called my mom every chance I had, and she would often sneak out to give me some money and meet me in person when I was in town. She loved me and was dependent on me.

To my surprise, I was able to write a few songs. One of the songs reached #56 in the charts, and I was delighted. I was approached by a production company and offered a contract to record a solo album. I couldn't believe it when they offered me a $1 million advance!

I couldn’t believe it when they offered me a $1 million advance! My parents arrived at my door, and I was thrilled. My father smiled proudly at me, just like I hoped he would. And my mother looked embarrassed.

“Well, Faith,” my father said with a smile, “I hope you haven’t forgotten about us, now that you’re about to become rich and famous!”

“I haven’t forgotten about you, father, in fact, I remember you every day.” Something in my tone alerted him.

“Now, Faith, I hope you won’t be holding grudges. After all, if we hadn’t kicked you out, you wouldn’t be where you are!”

“That’s true,” I said. “And I’m going to show you my gratitude. I quickly opened my checkbook and my purse. I handed my mother a check for $100,000 and I gave my dad a $100 bill.

“Mom,” I said, “you don’t need him. You can always stay with me. As for you,” I told my father, “it’s cab fare — my way or the highway, so hit the road.” My father died in 1999, but I have never seen him again. However, my mother now lives with me.

What can we learn from this story?

A child who isn’t loved will try anything to get her parent’s attention. Faith only wanted her father’s love, attention, and affection so she behaved out. He never understood.

Faith only wanted her father’s love, attention, and affection so she behaved out. He never understood. We get what we give. Faith’s father was a poor man who gave her nothing. When she became famous and wealthy, he was furious because she had given him nothing in return.

