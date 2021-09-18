Empty supermarket shelves as shoppers miss out on everything from Shreddies to juice

There has noticeably been growing gaps on supermarket shelves that are usually ram packed with products.

This is due to the Brexit and Covid pandemics, which have caused a shortage of lorry drivers.

This has caused delays in many major store deliveries.

Many family favorites are now missing or in short supply at our supermarkets and other stores.

Retailers warned customers to expect problems in the coming weeks, months.

To investigate, HullLive visited a number of supermarkets in the North East region to see what was missing, with some well-known favourites not on shelves.

Tesco







One Tesco store in the region appeared to be having some issues on Friday (September 17) afternoon.

Despite the normal weekend rush, some shelves were empty, and some of the most popular items were in short supply.

Fresh food was fine, including fresh vegetables, meats, and fish. Same goes for sweets, tinned foods, and dried goods like pasta.







But there appeared to be huge gaps on the shelves when it came to popular drinks. Sparkling water shelves were empty, and there was no choice of flavoured or plain sparkling water options.

There were also huge gaps between carton juices, including orange and apple, and juice boxes for children and fruit shoots.

Robinsons Fruit and Barley orange in litre bottles were out of stock, as was dandelion or burdock. Stock of litter bottles of fizzy drinks was also very low.







Choices of washing up tablets were scarce. While the shelves were not empty, there was a noticeable shortage of products.

The cereal aisle was probably the most empty. There was one packet of Frosted Shreddies and a very small amount of Jack’s cornflakes.

It was obvious that there was a severe shortage of mayonnaise.

While the meal deals looked normal, the hot food counter was totally empty.

Asda







An Asda store on Hessle Road had a lot less shortages than Tesco, but nonetheless were short on some essential items.

Around 2pm Friday, there were no Pampers baby wipes.

The supply of juice was also limited, with only a few squash-flavored drinks available.

The fruit juices had a sign indicating that all items were out of stock, including apple juice.

Morrison’s







One man who works in Hull reported he was stocking up on his items before they “vanished” from Morrison’s in Anlaby.

He was shocked to find that some shelves were empty and grabbed his favourites, sparkling water and Coca Cola.

But, he was unable to pick up some essential items earlier this week – leaving his fridge “bare”.

He remembers that there was a large supply of Coca Cola Zero in Morrison’s but very little of the standard Coca Cola.

Additionally he said that there was a shortage of sponges and shelves were “generally quite empty”.

Daily Star reached out for comment to Tesco and Morrison’s.