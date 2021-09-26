Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort

Due to hospital restrictions, many people who lost loved ones to COVID-19 were never able to properly say goodbye. And whenever there is a time of monumental loss, such as a war or pandemic, there is a rise in people turning to spirituality and faith for comfort.

“Every one of us has been affected by COVID in some way — not being able to be in the hospital, not being able to be at the funeral — it can be overwhelming. As a pastor, having dealt with all of these situations, I have a great deal of compassion and hope. My hope is there is life beyond the grave,” Nashville pastor James Lowe told Inside Edition.

Inside Edition spoke with several mourners who say they had extraordinary experiences that brought them closer to the people they lost.

“I wanted her back so bad, so I would just talk with her all the time,” said Erin Romero, who lost her mother-in-law last summer.

Kimberly Beresford says an inner voice told her that her first love, Miles, had died.

“It was like an out of body experience. I started weeping, like I was being embraced, like somebody was holding me. And about two-and-a-half hours into my work day, I got a call from one of our mutual best friends that told me that he had passed that morning,” said Beresford.

When Ian Horne’s wife lost her battle with COVID-19, he says something remarkable happened.

“Street lights have started turning purple, which was her favorite color. News articles say it’s faulty equipment and the company that made them is going to replace them. But I don’t believe in coincidences. The timing for me was very comforting,” Horne said.

Margaret White lost her husband, Dr. Kenn White, to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“When Kenn would get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, I would always hear the wood floors creaking, and I noticed that the floors were still creaking even though he wasn’t here,” White said.

Lorri Walker is a psychic medium.

“There’s nothing spooky or seance-y about what I do,” Walker said, who met with several mourners as Inside Edition was there.

According to one study, a quarter of all Americans say their faith has grown during the pandemic.