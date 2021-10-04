Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Are All Down

Facebook, as well as two of its other platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp, experienced outages on Monday.

The company released a statement saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The outages come one day after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen came forward on Sunday as the whistleblower who filed at least eight complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission last month containing tens of thousands of pages of internal company research. According to Haugen, the documents prove the social media giant has lied about the effectiveness of its public efforts to remove misinformation, hate and violent content from its platform.

They also came the same day Facebook’s vice president of content policy, Monika Bickert, appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to address the reports.

“If we were a company who didn’t care about safety, if we were about trying to prioritize profit over safety, we wouldn’t do this kind of research,” she said during her interview. “The whole point is understanding how we can be better and make a better experience.”

There was no immediate cause given for the outages, which persisted to press time.