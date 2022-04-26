FAA Investigating Failed Red Bull Midair Pilot-Swapping Stunt After Plane Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a failed Red Bull stunt in which two pilots planned to make history by switching planes midair.

The two pilots, cousins Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, ascended 14,000 feet over the Arizona desert, put their planes into a nosedive and jumped out in the daring stunt carried live on Hulu.

Once they made the jump, one of the pilots came dangerously close to being hit by the other plane, however he was still able to climb into the cockpit and take control.

The other pilot was nowhere near the aircraft that he was supposed to dive into. He finally deployed his parachute after free falling at 140 miles per hour.

Both pilots made it safely to the ground without injury.

A request by the organizers for an exemption from federal safety regulations was denied last Friday by the FAA, the agency told Inside Edition. Somehow, the stunt went on anyway.

The FAA could reportedly fine the pilots, ground them or revoke their licenses. The investigation into the crash will take some time.