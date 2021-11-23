Experts reveal 11 ways to improve your health, including how to treat depression with chocolate and how to reduce heart disease with ketchup.

You could save your own life by having a cup of morning coffee.

Experts have claimed that drinking tea and coffee may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by 25 per cent.

11 We take a look at what you have in your kitchen to prevent illness Credit: Alamy

The risk of stroke was lower for those who drank two to three cups per day.

Chinese scientists have found that both drinks contain caffeine and plant chemicals flavonoids. These chemicals boost blood flow and reduce inflammation.

The survey results are based upon a study of 365.682 Brits, aged 50-74, who were tracked for 15 years.

We examine what other items in your kitchen cupboard might be able to help you avoid getting sick.

TOMATO KETCHUP

Premier League football managers may ban ketchup, but tomatoes are rich in lycopene which is an anti-oxidant that protects cells from damage and lowers the risk of developing heart disease.

It may also appear to decrease ‘bad’ cholesterol – with a Finnish study claiming volunteers cholesterol fell in a few weeks of eating extra ketchup.

Tomato puree or canned tomatoes may be even better as they don’t contain as much sugar.

Other studies show that lycopene is effective in preventing prostate cancer.

SPICES AND HERBS

The little jars are key to keeping you healthy.

Turmeric is believed to lower your chance of getting cancer.

11 A teaspoon of dried Oregano is as cancer-fighting as a portion of broccoli. Credit: Getty

Research in Diabetes Care suggests that a cup of cinnamon tea daily can help to control blood sugar for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

A teaspoon of dried oregano contains the same anti-cancer antioxidants as a cup of broccoli.

PEANUT BUTTER

Peanut butter may help reduce breast cancer risk in women who eat it regularly.

11 Consuming peanut butter could lower your risk of developing breast cancer later in life Credit: Getty

In a study published in the journal Breast Cancer Treatment and Research, it was found that girls who ate peanuts or nuts every day from age nine to fifteen had a lower risk of developing benign or non-cancerous cancer by the time they reached 30.

An undiagnosed breast condition increases your risk of developing breast cancer.

DARK CHOCOLATE

Dark chocolate is a great way to boost your mood, and it can also help you combat depression.

11 Flavonoids in dark chocolate are thought to help prevent cancer and improve mood. Credit: Getty

In a 2019 study by University College London, those who reported eating dark chocolate in two 24-hour periods were 70 per cent less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who hadn’t eaten any.

Flavonoids in dark chocolate are thought to reduce the risk of cancer and improve mood.

COFFEE

According to new research, coffee drinkers are less likely than others to get Covid-19.

Experts from Northwestern University, Chicago, stated that people who consume one cup of coffee per day are about ten percent less likely to catch the disease.

11 New research shows that coffee drinkers are less likely not to be able to catch Covid-19. Credit: Getty

Tea didn’t have the same effect so researchers said it could be down to the higher caffeine content or compounds found in coffee that you don’t get in tea.

WHOLEGRAIN BREAD

This type of bread, pasta, or rice contains fibre, B vitamins, protein, and antioxidants.

11 Type 2 diabetes could be as low as 30% in those who eat low-fat, healthy foods regularly. Credit: Getty

The British Dietetic Association suggests that people who eat low-fat and healthy foods are at lower risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 Diabetes.

They can also be used to help people maintain a healthy weight, according to studies.

OLIVE OIL

One study of mice shows that extra virgin olive oils may improve brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

11 A diet high in extra-virgin olive oil might help to reduce the toxic tau protein buildup Credit: Getty

The oil was added to the normal diet of mice and they performed better on memory and learning tests.

It is thought a diet rich in extra virgin olive oil may help fight the build-up of toxic tau proteins that are found in the brains of Alzheimer’s and some dementia patients.

BAKED BEANS

Even a simple tin can of baked beans can provide a healthy boost.

Nutritionist Aman-da Ursell explains: “Baked beans are a great source of soluble fibre, that helps balance blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

11 A simple tin of baked beans can give you a healthy boost Credit: Getty

“They are also a source of good value protein, which we need to keep everything from our immune system to our skin, in good health.”

NUTS

Nuts for nuts

Consuming small amounts of nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios regularly significantly lowers your risk of dying from heart attack or stroke.

11 Consuming a handful of unsalted nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios regularly significantly lowers your risk of dying from heart attack. Credit: Getty

Scientists at the Isfahan Cardiovascular Research Institute in Iran claimed that eating these fruits twice a week lowers your chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

It’s thought to be down to the healthy unsaturated fats they contain though they are also a good source of protein, minerals, vitamins, fibre and polyphenols, some of which are known to boost heart health.

TINNED salmon

They are great sources of Vitamin D along with mackerel and sardines. This vitamin supports brain function, bone strength, and immune system.

11 Consider a can that is canned in water, rather than oil. Oil can be very high in fat. Credit: Getty

This should be our main goal ‘sunshine vitamin’You can enjoy being outside, but it is difficult while you are in the UK.

Make sure to choose a can that’s canned in water and not oil. Oil is high in fat.

PORRIDGE

A BOWL breakfast can help you feel full and prevents you from feeling bloated.

11 Those who ate oatmeal daily had lower body weights and slimmer waists than those who didn’t Credit: Getty

One US study of 22,000 adults found that those who ate oatmeal daily had lower body weights and slimmer waists than those who didn’t.

It could be due to their high level of fibre, which has been proven to lower cholesterol and keep your heart healthy.

How diet can help with menopause symptoms, from stopping hot flushes to eliminating the muffin top