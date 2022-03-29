Expert Tips to Clean Porcelain and Stainless Steel Sinks

Fiona Mills, a former hoarder technician and current coach for franchise businesses at Spaulding Decon, is Fiona Mills.

Mills, 32 years old, shared Insider advice on cleaning stainless steel and porcelain sinks.

She recommended that you avoid chlorine and bleach as they can damage the finish of a sink.

The TikTok #hashtag “sink clean”There are more than 509,000,000 videos. People can discuss sinks and share their tips.

She previously shared cleaning hacks for a spotless house, bathroom cleaning tips, advice about garbage disposals and pipes, her go-to cleaning products, and getting rid of stubborn odors.

Mills stated that homemade baking soda paste is a good tool for cleaning porcelain and stainless steel sinks.





A baking soda paste can be used at home to clean stainless-steel sinks.



ThamKC/Getty Images







Mills stated that baking soda is a good cleaner for these sinks. “it’s abrasive enough to scrub away those hard water stains and any greasy substance on the sink, but it isn’t abrasive enough to scratch or damage the stainless steel.”

Mills suggested making a paste from baking soda and water.

“The key is to scrub or wipe in the direction of the grain,”She said. “Hope’s Perfect Sink leaves an invisible water-repellent barrier on stainless steel sinks, making ongoing cleaning a lot easier.”

She said that homeowners should clean out their sinks bi-weekly, or at most once a month.

Mills suggested that porcelain sinks be cleaned once per week using warm water and soap.





It is easy to clean dirt using warm water and liquid soap.



zhihao/Getty Images







Mills stated to Insider that porcelain sinks need to be cleaned at least once per month in order to avoid grease, dirt and soap scum accumulation. Mills recommended gentle cleaning products.

“Use warm water, liquid soap, and a sponge to gently clean the porcelain sink,” Mills said. “Wash away all soapy residue, and dry with a kitchen towel.”

Mills stated that it is not a good idea to use bleach or chlorine in sinks. It can damage the finish and cause irreparable damage.





Fiona Mills advised against scrubbing sinks using steel wool brushes.



reklamlar/Getty Images







Mills advised that you avoid using glass cleaners and alcohol on sinks as they can damage the protective layer. Mills also mentioned that hot and high-heat water can easily damage stainless steel.

“Never scrub with steel wool brush, steel brushes, or highly abrasive cleaning pads that may scratch the grain,” Mills said.

Mills suggested instead that homeowners use a neutral detergent with low levels of chloride.