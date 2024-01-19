Exclusive: Uncovering Scott Peterson’s Whereabouts and Updates Now!

“Shocking Update: The Real Story Behind Scott Peterson’s Wrongful Conviction Unearthed!”

Scott Peterson’s Wrongful Conviction: What Really Happened?

Scott Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder of his pregnant wife and second-degree murder of their unborn son in 2002. THE Los Angeles Innocence Project is seeking new evidence that could set him free.

Why was Scott Peterson on trial?

The San Diego native was accused of murdering his wife and unborn child after she was reported missing back in December 2002. His arrest came in April 2003 when the remains of a woman and fetus were found on the shoreline of the San Francisco Bay, only a few miles from where Peterson had said he was on the Christmas Eve she went missing. Following his arrest, Amber Frey, a Fresno massage therapist, came forward about their affair that started in November 2002 and later testified that Peterson told her he was a widower. The prosecution claimed that Peterson had used the same cement used on his driveway to make anchors that pulled his wife’s body to the bottom of San Francisco Bay. He was later convicted and sentenced to death row per the jury’s recommendation.

How long was Scott Peterson’s trial?

Peterson’s trial lasted from July 1, 2004, to November 12, 2004. After seven days of deliberation, including the replacement of two jurors, he was then found guilty of the murders of his wife and unborn son. Following his conviction, Laci’s mother was awarded the $250,000 life insurance policy Peterson took out on her.

Where is Scott Peterson now?

Peterson is currently serving out his conviction in San Quentin State Prison. On August 24, 2020, his death sentence was overturned by California’s Supreme Court after it was determined that his sentencing was unfair and that jury selection was impartial. Following his death row sentence being overturned, the California Supreme Court ordered the San Mateo County Superior Court to reexamine his case after a juror did not disclose that they were involved in other legal proceedings. On August 26, 2021, Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo set a hearing date for September 22, 2021, to determine whether there was juror misconduct in his original trial and if he had the right to a new trial. However, due to the pandemic, the decision came more than a year after the California Supreme Court order. In December 2022, a judge denied the 50-year-old’s request for a new trial after Peterson’s team argued that Juror 7, Richelle Nice, had been untruthful and hid details of her personal life that they said presented a conflict. On January 18, 2024, it was announced that the Los Angeles Innocence Project was taking up Peterson’s case, per ABC. NBC reports that Peterson filed a petition in April 2023 to be seen before a judge claiming juror misconduct and that “new evidence” in the case would support his innocence. The group, which provides pro bono legal services to people incarcerated in Central and Southern California who may have been wrongfully convicted, is allegedly seeking new evidence from the original trial.