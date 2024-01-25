Exclusive: New Peppa Pig Attraction Unveiled at Historic Legoland Park – Don’t Miss Out!

NEW Peppa Pig Attraction: Everything You Need to Know

A NEW Peppa Pig attraction is set to open at a Legoland theme park in Europe.

Legoland Billund was the first to open in 1968, making it the oldest Legoland park in the world.

Peppa Pig Themed Duplo Attraction at Legoland Billund

The Danish theme park is set to get a brand-new attraction after a three-way deal was reached between Hasbro, Merlin Entertainments and the Lego Group.

All three companies have teamed up to create the world’s first Peppa Pig-themed Duplo attraction, which is set to open at Legoland Billund.

According to Blooloop, there will be rides and attractions inspired by the popular children’s TV character at Legoland Billund – although specific details have yet to be released.

A CGI image, which has been released by Merlin Entertainments, shows large Peppa Pig figures and giant building blocks in a Duplo-themed area.

Plans for Peppa Pig Attractions in Germany and Texas

In addition to having rides and attractions at Legoland Billund, the new Peppa Pig theme park in Germany, which is located next to a Legoland park, is also set to get Peppa Pig Duplo areas.

The three-way deal isn’t connected to Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park.

Meanwhile, Texas is already home to an indoor play centre based on the popular children’s TV character, and it’ll soon have another Peppa Pig attraction to add to its list of sites in the North Richland Hills near Fort Worth, a Peppa Pig theme park is slated to open later this year.

Rides and Attractions at the New Peppa Pig Theme Park in Texas

Last year, the new theme park unveiled several of its rides and attractions, including Daddy Pig’s Rollercoaster. On the family-friendly rollercoaster, families will be taken on a new shortcut as they ride in Daddy Pig’s red car. Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride will be another family-friendly rollercoaster at the new theme park, on the ride parkgoers will be launched into the air on an aerial carousel ride. The new theme park will also have a ride called Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride. Other rides are said to include Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, which takes younger parkgoers on a pre-historic quest, and there will also be Mr. Bull’s High Striker. Younger parkgoers will also be invited to cycle past adventurous landscapes on Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour and George’s Tricycle Trail. It hopes to open in 2024, although official dates and ticket prices are yet to be announced.

In 2022, a Peppa Pig Theme Park opened in Orlando as part of the Legoland Florida Resort.

Meanwhile, Legoland Billund Will Soon Open a Peppa Pig Attraction

