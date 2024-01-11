“Exclusive: Chris Pratt’s Heartwarming Photo of All 3 Kids in One Frame” – Family, Photo, Chris Pratt, Kids, Heartwarming

Chris Pratt’s Adorable Fam Breakfast: Son Jack Joins Sisters for a Cute Family Meal

Chris Pratt has taken to Instagram to share the sweetest snapshot of his kids enjoying a delightful breakfast together. The ‘Jurassic World’ star showcased his son Jack, 11, sitting next to his daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, as they munched on cereal and fruit at the table in an Instagram Story post on Jan. 10.

A Heartwarming Family Moment: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise in Adorable Breakfast Banter

In the heartwarming image, Jack, Chris Pratt’s son with Anna Faris, is seen wearing a red tee, seated alongside his younger sisters Lyla and Eloise, whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The little girls are wearing cute blue and pink dresses and have their blonde hair styled in ponytails, adding an extra ounce of adorable charm to the family mealtime.

Sharing Laughs and Love: The Pratt-Schwarzenegger Children Bonding Over a Hearty Breakfast

The delightful family breakfast captured a joyous moment, with Chris Pratt captioning the picture, “Breakfast is served!” He also humorously quipped about the meal being so hearty that he’d have to fast until noon, highlighting the warm, humorous, and relatable nature of the family scene.

Chris Pratt’s New Year’s Fitness Journey: Dedication to Health and Well-being

As the new year kicks off, Chris Pratt is not just focusing on family bonding but also reaffirming his commitment to fitness and wellness. The 44-year-old star is on day 10 of a dedicated workout routine, showcasing his early morning gym routine with an Instagram video. With a light-hearted touch, he mentioned being up before the kids again, making the connection between family life and personal fitness goals.

The heartwarming moment of family togetherness and the commitment to health and well-being highlight Chris Pratt’s dedication to creating a well-balanced and joyful life with the people he loves.