Exclusive: A Look Inside the 2022 Olympic Village Suites With Tessa Maud

As Team USA arrives in Beijing, China, for the start of the 2022 Winter Games, snowboarder Tessa Maud gave Inside Edition an exclusive tour of what the Olympic Village looks like.

The 18-year-old showed off the living room in her quarters, warning that it was a bit messy, and also modeled the team KN95 masks, which certainly are fitting for the times.

Maud also proudly displayed her favorite feature in living area — the smart bed she will be sleeping on. The remote-controlled bed has high-tech features that give sensations like ocean wave and zero gravity, and it can help elevate your feet and head.

Despite the comforts of the village where they are staying, the athletes are sealed off from the world and behind barricades due to the pandemic. The athletes are tested once a day and must adhere to strict social distancing rules.

With all of the rules in place, Maud is still enthusiastic, telling Inside Edition, “it is just a dream come true” to be at the Olympics.

Maud and her roommate will travel around the Olympic Village on bikes when they need to go to the 24-hour dining hall. Gloves are required as athletes collect their food, which is given to them by canteen workers in full hazmat suites. Everyone has to eat in individual glass cubicles.

“It’s pretty locked down and COVID safe,” Maud said. “You have to wear gloves and you go around.”

She said that the canteen is a big buffet and they also have Pizza Hut and KFC.