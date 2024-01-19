Exciting 2026 UK Town Attraction: Dive into the Huge New Eden Project Development!

New Eden Project to be Built on Morecambe Bay: All You Need to Know

The Eden Project is set to open the doors to a new attraction in Morecambe in 2026. The long-awaited construction is moving one step closer to reality, with the promise of a divine forest exhibit and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Funding for the New Eden Project

The project has been promised £50m by the government, with the condition that it raises the same amount. Eden Project chiefs claim they are getting close to securing the £50m, with construction projected to start by the end of the year.

The Future of Eden Project Morecambe

Originally named Eden Project North, the new attraction hopes to replicate the success of the original site in Cornwall. It is designed to house a “hyper-real forest,” with large installations and immersive theatre.

Facilities and Attractions at the New Eden Site

The new Eden Project will feature three shell-shaped pavilions overlooking Morecambe Bay. The ‘Bay Glade’ will offer a wellbeing landscape and a Natural Observatory for research and education. Additionally, an exhibition area and meeting point for guests named the Bay Hall will be available.

More than Just an Attraction

The new project is designed to be an integrated destination for indoor and outdoor experiences, music, art, food, and retail spaces, all tied together as esential parts of the overall experience.

Opening and Anticipated Visitor Numbers

Bosses hope that once the site opens, it could attract as many as 750,000 guests every year. And while ticket prices are yet to be revealed, non-ticket holders will be able to access some of the outdoor areas.

The Future of the Project

Eden Project Morecambe is a testament to the continuous growth and expansion of the original Cornwall site. The much-anticipated new project is set to open its doors in 2026, showcasing the beauty and natural environment of Morecambe Bay.