Exact date you should switch heating on during winter – and it’s a while away

The weather’s starting to get colder and the days are getting shorter, which means only one thing – winter is coming…

Even though temperatures are falling, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you should turn on the heating.

Experts suggest that you wait until October 31st to turn on your heating. This is when the clocks will go back and the cold season really kicks in.

PlumbNation experts say that you should not turn it on before October 31.

Jordan Chance told the Daily Echo: “Turning on your central heating is notably one of the sure signs that winter has arrived.

“Although there is no single temperature at which you should turn your heating on, many aim for the time when clocks go back.

“There are a series of ways to delay putting your heating on, keeping you warmer for longer and saving you those extra pennies.”







He said using a draught excluder is one of the cheapest ways to keep your home warm, as it prevents cold air from entering.

It’s important to close curtains and invest in thermal curtain linings.

He added: “It is also important to note that leaving your heating on low all day does not reduce your heating bills.

“Having the heating on only as and when you need it, is the best way to save energy.

“Using a thermostat with a timer offers a simple and speedy solution to controlling your heating effectively.”

There are 5 tips to help you save money on heating:

1. Add an extra layer

Instead of heating your home, why don’t you just put on a jumper?

Layers of clothing can insulate the body and help regulate its temperature.

The more layers you wear, the less the heating will need to be on – and that’ll reduce heating bills.







2. Turn down your thermostat by 1 degree

An excessive heating bill can be easily rectified with the “step-down” challenge.

You can reduce your heating costs by turning down just one degree. This will save you up to 10%.

You won’t have to heat your room faster by turning up the thermostat.

3. Clean your radiators

If your radiators aren’t in your weekly cleaning routine, it’s time to add them.

Dust buildup can affect your health, allergies, and heating bills.

Dust can block heat from escaping, making your radiators work harder.

4. Check your radiator cover

If you have a radiator cover make sure to check it’s a good conductor of heat.

Materials like wood can act as poor conductors and prevent heat from reaching the radiators effectively.

5. Get your boiler serviced

There’s a strong chance it won’t be working as efficiently as it once was if your boiler is ageing.

Heating bills can be increased by having a deficient boiler. They will need to work harder in order to heat your home.

Your boiler should be serviced once every 12 months, preferably before the winter season.

