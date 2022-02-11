Everything You Need to Know About E!’s New York Fashion Week 2022

Let the chic shenanigans begin.

New York Fashion Week is officially underway, and E! will be on the ground to give you inside access and exclusive interviews until the lights go down at the very last runway show of the fall 2022 season. All you have to do is follow along with Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi on both E!’s Style Collective Instagram and Daily Pop.

Among the many fashion figures you’ll hear from starting Feb. 11 are Proenza Schouler, Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Tory Burch, PatBo, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Laquan Smith, Sergio Hudson and so many more.

In addition to speaking with the world’s top designers, Zanna will also offer an in-depth look at all the fashion both on and off the runway. Whether it’s an innovating new collection that everyone’s going to be wearing in a few months or a star’s eye-grabbing street-style look, E! will make sure you don’t miss a thing.