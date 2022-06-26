Everything You Need To Know About Aplastic Anemia

By Tom O'Brien
Everything You Need To Know About Aplastic Anemia

There are many possible causes behind aplastic anemia, but they can be difficult to pinpoint. According to Cedars-Sinai, medical history, exposure to toxins or radiation, and genetics can all play a role in the development of aplastic anemia. The rare condition has been linked to family inheritance and medical history relating to autoimmune diseases, taking specific medications, or having an infectious disease such as HIV. There are also cases when aplastic anemia shows up for no apparent reason.

Milder cases of aplastic anemia may not need treatment (per NORD), but many patients will need some type of treatment, such as blood infusions. A doctor may prescribe medications or hormones to help your body produce more cells, and antibiotics to help fight off any infections, WebMD reports. A bone marrow or stem cell transplant is also a possibility if your doctor finds your blood count to be low.

Those with the disorder must live a more careful life, such as refraining from contact sports, avoiding crowds, and avoiding flights due to high elevation and less oxygen. Since aplastic anemia weakens your immune system, Mayo Clinic advises that people with the condition see their doctors immediately if they develop any signs of infection, such as a fever. If an infection becomes worse, it can become life-threatening.

