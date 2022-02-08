Everything We Know About Angelina Pivarnick’s Divorce

After an attempt at reconciliation, Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira have officially split for good, Central Recorder reports. According to the outlet, Chris filed for divorce on January 20.

The court filing took place only weeks after Angelina announced she was “fighting” to save her marriage, per Page Six. “I said to myself, ‘I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is,” Angelina said in early January, adding that their struggles playing out in the public eye has been hard. “Hard is just an understatement,” she said.

Central Recorder reported that Angelina announced an online break amid the divorce rumors in January. “I am taking some time off of social media to focus on my family,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. Now back on social media, Angelina appears to have wiped loving posts about Chris from her IG, as has Chris about his soon-to-be ex-wife. As for how Angelina is holding up amid her divorce, the reality star is keeping up a strong exterior in the public eye. Angelina announced she is “looking for peace and happiness” in the caption of her latest Instagram photo, a selfie of the star donning a sexy two-piece dress. “Life is good my friends,” Angelina wrote.