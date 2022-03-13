Every ‘The Walking Dead’ Show That Is Existing and Working

Next year will see the premiere of an untitled Carol and Daryl series starring Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride.





Carol and Daryl’s stories will continue after. “TWD” ends.



Jackson Lee Davis/AMC







Although not confirmed, it is likely that the series will continue the adventures of Carol (and Daryl) after the series’ finale. The first season featured both characters. “TWD.”

They have been laughing about going on a trip together with Daryl’s motorcycle to New Mexico. They could possibly get information about Rick’s whereabouts and start a search to find him.

“Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick),”Reedus had previously stated this in a statement to Insider. “I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

“TWD”Angela Kang, showrunner of AMC, will manage this spinoff. Insider received confirmation from AMC in March that the show would premiere in 2023.