Every Song in History That’s Been Certified Diamond

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
1

2. “Baby” by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

baby justin bieber

“Baby” was released in 2010.


Justin Bieber/YouTube



“Baby” was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.

3. “Not Afraid” by Eminem

eminem not afraid

“Not Afraid” was released in 2010 as the lead single for “Recovery.”


Eminem/YouTube



“Not Afraid” was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.

4. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

lady gaga bad romance

“Bad Romance” was released in 2009.


Lady Gaga/YouTube



“Bad Romance” was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.

5. “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons

radioactive imagine dragons music video

“Radioactive” was released in 2012.


Imagine Dragons/YouTube



“Radioactive” was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.

6. “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

macklemore thrift store

“Thrift Shop” was released in 2012.


Macklemore/YouTube



“Thrift Shop” was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.

7. “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

lady gaga poker face

“Poker Face” was released in 2008.


Lady Gaga/YouTube



“Poker Face” was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.

8. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

call me maybe

“Call Me Maybe” was released in 2011.


Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube



“Call Me Maybe” was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.

9. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

uptown funk music video

“Uptown Funk” was released in 2014.


Mark Ronson/YouTube



“Uptown Funk” was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.

10. “Roar” by Katy Perry

roar katy perry

“Roar” was released in 2013.


Katy Perry/YouTube



“Roar” was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.

11. “Royals” by Lorde

royals lorde

“Royals” was originally released for free on SoundCloud in 2012.


Lorde/YouTube



“Royals” was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.

12. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

all about that bass

“All About That Bass” was released in 2014.


Meghan Trainor/YouTube



“All About That Bass” was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.

13. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

despacito music video

“Despacito” was released in 2017. The Justin Bieber remix was released three months later.


Luis Fonsi/YouTube



“Despacito” was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.

14. “Firework” by Katy Perry

katy perry firework

“Firework” was released in 2010.


Katy Perry/YouTube



“Firework” was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.

15. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

eminem lose yourself

“Lose Yourself” was released in 2002 for the soundtrack of his film “8 Mile.”

Eminem/YouTube


“Lose Yourself” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

16. “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem featuring Rihanna

love the way you lie

“Love the Way You Lie” was released in 2010.


Eminem/YouTube



“Love the Way You Lie” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

17. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.

blurred lines music video

“Blurred Lines” was released in 2013.


Robin Thicke/YouTube



“Blurred Lines” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

18. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

i gotta feeling music video

“I Gotta Feeling” was released in 2009.


Black Eyed Peas/YouTube



“I Gotta Feeling” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

19. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

party rock anthem lmfao

“Party Rock Anthem” was released in 2011.


LMFAO/YouTube



“Party Rock Anthem” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

20. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

counting stars onerepublic

“Counting Stars” was released in 2013.


OneRepublic/YouTube



“Counting Stars” was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.

21. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

closer chainsmokers halsey

“Closer” was released in 2016.


The Chainsmokers/YouTube



“Closer” was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.

22. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

florida georgia line cruise

“Cruise” was released in 2012.


Florida Georgia Line/YouTube



“Cruise” was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.

23. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

katy perry dark horse

“Dark Horse” was released in 2013.


Katy Perry/YouTube



“Dark Horse” was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.

24. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

bruno mars just the way you are

“Just the Way You Are” was released in 2010.


Bruno Mars/YouTube



“Just the Way You Are” was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.

25. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

ed sheeran shape of you

“Shape of You” was released in 2017.


Ed Sheeran/YouTube



“Shape of You” was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.

26. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

thinking out loud ed sheeran

“Thinking Out Loud” was released in 2014.


Ed Sheeran/YouTube



“Thinking Out Loud” was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.

27. “We Are Young” by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

we are young janelle monae

“We Are Young” was released in 2011.


Fueled By Ramen/YouTube



“We Are Young” was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.

28. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

jason mraz i'm yours

“I’m Yours” was originally released as a demo in 2005 and officially in 2008.


Jason Mraz/YouTube



“I’m Yours” was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.

29. “The Hills” by The Weeknd

the weeknd the hills

“The Hills” was released in 2015.


The Weeknd/YouTube



“The Hills” was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.

30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

see you again wiz charlie music video

“See You Again” was released in 2015 for the soundtrack of “Furious 7.”


Wiz Khalifa/YouTube



“See You Again” was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.

31. “God’s Plan” by Drake

drake god's plan

“God’s Plan” was released in 2018.


Drake/YouTube



“God’s Plan” was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.

32. “Congratulations” by Post Malone featuring Quavo

congratulations post malone

“Congratulations” was released in 2016.


Post Malone/YouTube



“Congratulations” was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.

34. “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap

trap queen fetty wap

“Trap Queen” was released on April 22, 2014.


Harlem Fetty/YouTube



“Trap Queen” was certified diamond on November 8, 2019.

35. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

perfect ed sheeran

“Perfect” was released on September 26, 2017.


Ed Sheeran/YouTube



“Perfect” was certified diamond on December 20, 2019.

37. “Happy by Pharrell

pharrell happy

“Happy” was released on November 21, 2013.


Pharrell/YouTube



“Happy” was certified diamond on May 6, 2020.

38. “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida George Line

bebe rexha meant to be

“Meant to Be” was released on October 24, 2017.


Bebe Rexha/YouTube



“Meant to Be” was certified diamond on August 17, 2020.

39. “Grenade” by Bruno Mars

grenade bruno mars

“Grenade” was released on September 28, 2010.


Bruno Mars/YouTube



“Grenade” was certified diamond on October 2, 2020.

40. “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People

foster the people pumped up kicks

“Pumped Up Kicks” was released on September 14, 2010.


FosterThePeople/YouTube



“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

41. “All of Me” by John Legend

all of me john legend

“All of Me” was released on August 12, 2013


John Legend/YouTube



“All of Me” was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

43. “Rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

post malone rockstar

“Rockstar” was released on September 15, 2017.


Post Malone/YouTube



“Rockstar” was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

44. “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

sunflower post malone swae lee

“Sunflower” was released on October 18, 2018.


Post Malone/YouTube



“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

45. “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith

sam smith stay with me

“Stay With Me” was released on April 14, 2014.


Sam Smith/YouTube



“Stay With Me” was certified diamond on November 12, 2020.

46. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

party in the usa miley cyrus 2

“Party in the U.S.A.” was released on August 11, 2009.


HollywoodRecordsVevo/YouTube



“Party in the U.S.A.” was certified diamond on December 7, 2020.

47. “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott featuring Drake

sicko mode travis scott

“Sicko Mode” was released on August 21, 2018.


Travis Scott/YouTube



“Sicko Mode” was certified diamond on December 9, 2020.

48. “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

cardi b bodak yellow

“Bodak Yellow” was released on June 16, 2017.


Cardi B/YouTube



“Bodak Yellow” was certified diamond on March 8, 2021, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have a diamond-certified single.

49. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

bohemian rhapsody queen

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was released on October 31, 1975.


Queen/YouTube



“Bohemian Rhapsody” was certified diamond on March 25, 2021.

50. “Sorry” by Justin Bieber

justin bieber sorry video

“Sorry” was released on October 22, 2015.


Justin Bieber/YouTube



“Sorry” was certified diamond on March 29, 2021.

51. “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train

hey soul sister train

“Hey, Soul Sister” was released on August 11, 2009.


Train/YouTube



“Hey, Soul Sister” was certified diamond on April 7, 2021.

52. “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

low flo rida

“Low” was released on October 9, 2007.


Flo Rida/YouTube



“Low” was certified diamond on April 22, 2021.

53. “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

stressed out twenty one pilots

“Stressed Out” was released on November 10, 2015.


Fueled By Ramen/YouTube



“Stressed Out” was certified diamond on April 30, 2021.

54. “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra

somebody that i used to know

“Somebody That I Used to Know” was released on July 5, 2011.


gotyemusic/YouTube



“Somebody That I Used to Know” was certified diamond on May 6, 2021.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here