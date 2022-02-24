Every Song in History That’s Been Certified Diamond

2. “Baby” by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
“Baby” was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.
3. “Not Afraid” by Eminem
“Not Afraid” was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.
4. “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance” was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.
5. “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons
“Radioactive” was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.
6. “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
“Thrift Shop” was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.
7. “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga
“Poker Face” was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.
8. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen
“Call Me Maybe” was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.
9. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
“Uptown Funk” was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.
10. “Roar” by Katy Perry
“Roar” was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.
11. “Royals” by Lorde
“Royals” was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.
12. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor
“All About That Bass” was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.
13. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Despacito” was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.
14. “Firework” by Katy Perry
“Firework” was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.
15. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
“Lose Yourself” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.
16. “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem featuring Rihanna
“Love the Way You Lie” was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.
17. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.
“Blurred Lines” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.
18. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
“I Gotta Feeling” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.
19. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
“Party Rock Anthem” was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.
20. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic
“Counting Stars” was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.
21. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Closer” was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.
22. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line
“Cruise” was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.
23. “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
“Dark Horse” was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.
24. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars
“Just the Way You Are” was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.
25. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
“Shape of You” was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.
26. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
“Thinking Out Loud” was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.
27. “We Are Young” by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
“We Are Young” was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.
28. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz
“I’m Yours” was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.
29. “The Hills” by The Weeknd
“The Hills” was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.
30. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
“See You Again” was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.
31. “God’s Plan” by Drake
“God’s Plan” was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.
32. “Congratulations” by Post Malone featuring Quavo
“Congratulations” was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.
34. “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap
“Trap Queen” was certified diamond on November 8, 2019.
35. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“Perfect” was certified diamond on December 20, 2019.
37. “Happy by Pharrell
“Happy” was certified diamond on May 6, 2020.
38. “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida George Line
“Meant to Be” was certified diamond on August 17, 2020.
39. “Grenade” by Bruno Mars
“Grenade” was certified diamond on October 2, 2020.
40. “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People
“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.
41. “All of Me” by John Legend
“All of Me” was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.
43. “Rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
“Rockstar” was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.
44. “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” by Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.
45. “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith
“Stay With Me” was certified diamond on November 12, 2020.
46. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus
“Party in the U.S.A.” was certified diamond on December 7, 2020.
47. “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott featuring Drake
“Sicko Mode” was certified diamond on December 9, 2020.
48. “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B
“Bodak Yellow” was certified diamond on March 8, 2021, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have a diamond-certified single.
49. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Bohemian Rhapsody” was certified diamond on March 25, 2021.
50. “Sorry” by Justin Bieber
“Sorry” was certified diamond on March 29, 2021.
51. “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train
“Hey, Soul Sister” was certified diamond on April 7, 2021.
52. “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
“Low” was certified diamond on April 22, 2021.
53. “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots
“Stressed Out” was certified diamond on April 30, 2021.
54. “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra
“Somebody That I Used to Know” was certified diamond on May 6, 2021.