Every Shake at Shake Shack, Ranked Worst to Best + Photos

Every Shake at Shake Shack, Ranked Worst to Best + Photos
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Chocolate birthday-cake shake — $6.19.

Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake from shake shack.

This shake reminded me of a traditional birthday cake.

Andrew LaSane


If this was a one-sip review, the chocolate birthday-cake shake would have probably walked away with the victory.

The first couple of mouthfuls packed in a lot of nostalgia and was a pleasant reminder of the miracle that is the traditional birthday cake.

After that, it did become less of a drink and more of an appetizer thanks to the Milk Bar’s B’Day crumbs and sprinkles. They were dispersed throughout and not just placed on top as the menu image might suggest.

Overall, the flavors of the cake shake were exactly what you would expect from the name, even if the textures and consistency were not.

Latest News

Previous articleR. Kelly Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Trial
Next articleTory MP John Redwood offered a solution to the HGV driver shortage and it immediately backfired

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder