April is here and that means there’s a whole slew of new releases headed to Hulu to meet your streaming needs.
Hulu is the home of queer rom-coms in the world of original films. “Crush,” starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, which debuts April 29. The new additions to the library this month include the Joseph Gordon Levitt sci-fi mind-bender Bruce Willis, and Auli’i Cravalho. “Looper,”Both “Shrek”And “Shrek 2,”And all four films in “The Twilight Saga.”
April is also a major month for Hulu’s new TV shows. Andrew Garfield’s hot streak continues with the FX drama “Under the Banner of Heaven,”This exclusive premiere will be on Hulu on April 28th. Fans of reality TV will love this video. “The Kardashians”Premieres April 14. Hulu has two franchise-spinoff shows for kids returning to the service with Season 7 of “Madagascar: A Little Wild”April 4th and Season 2 “The Croods: Family Tree”April 5.
These are just a few highlights of a very strong lineup. Please read the following for a complete list of all new movies and series on Hulu.
Available April 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All inclusive
Antz
Armored
Austenland
Battleship
Blind Date
Blue Streak
Boys on the Side
Brigsby Bear
Casese Quien Pueda
Casper
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Conspiracy Theory
Copycat
Crank
Funerals: Death
Yes, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eyes Wide Shut
The Five-Year Engagement
Fly Away to Home
Bring him to the Greek
Glee 3D Concert Movie
Hanna
Hot Shots Part Deux
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
The Army Now
Insomnium
Instructions not Included
International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Only My Luck
Knowing
Kusama: Infinity
Ladrones
Look Who’s Talking
Looper
Love Actually
Made in America
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
The Negotiator
Night Raiders
Open Range
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phantom (2013)
Postcards from the Edge
The Power of One
Practical Magic
Radio
Ramona and Beezus
Runaway Jury
The Runaways
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2 Monsters Unleashed
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege
Single White Female
Snakehead
Stay
The Tailor of Panama
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
Twilight
The Twilight Saga – New Moon
Eclipse in The Twilight Saga
The Twilight Saga, Part 1: Breaking Dawn
The Twilight Saga, Part 2: Breaking Dawn
Vertical Limit
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Watchmen
Wolf
Available April 3,
Mushoku Tenei: Jobless Reincarnation Complete Season 2 (Dubbed).
Available April 4,
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 7
Available April 5,
The Croods: Complete Season 2 of the Family Tree
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
Available April 6
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
Available April 7
The Dropout: Finale Limited Series
Platinum End: Complete Series 1 (Dubbed).
Agnes
Available April 8
Complete Season 2 of Woke
Let the Right One In
Available April 9, 2009
American Sicario
Available April 10, 2010
The Hating Game
Available April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 11 Complete
Available April 13
The Family Law: Complete Season 1
To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere
Available April 14,
The Kardashians: Series Premiere
Available April 15,
Black Death
Compliance
The National Lampoon: Drunk, Stoned and Brilliant, Dead
Available April 20,
Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere
Available April 21
Captive Audience
Available April 23
At the Heart of the Sea
Available April 27,
Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
Available April 28
Series Premiere under the Banner of Heaven
Available April 29
Crush
Permanent