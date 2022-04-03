Every New TV Show & Movie

April is here and that means there’s a whole slew of new releases headed to Hulu to meet your streaming needs.

Hulu is the home of queer rom-coms in the world of original films. “Crush,” starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, which debuts April 29. The new additions to the library this month include the Joseph Gordon Levitt sci-fi mind-bender Bruce Willis, and Auli’i Cravalho. “Looper,”Both “Shrek”And “Shrek 2,”And all four films in “The Twilight Saga.”

April is also a major month for Hulu’s new TV shows. Andrew Garfield’s hot streak continues with the FX drama “Under the Banner of Heaven,”This exclusive premiere will be on Hulu on April 28th. Fans of reality TV will love this video. “The Kardashians”Premieres April 14. Hulu has two franchise-spinoff shows for kids returning to the service with Season 7 of “Madagascar: A Little Wild”April 4th and Season 2 “The Croods: Family Tree”April 5.

These are just a few highlights of a very strong lineup. Please read the following for a complete list of all new movies and series on Hulu.

Available April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All inclusive

Antz

Armored

Austenland

Battleship

Blind Date

Blue Streak

Boys on the Side

Brigsby Bear

Casese Quien Pueda

Casper

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Conspiracy Theory

Copycat

Crank

Funerals: Death

Yes, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eyes Wide Shut

The Five-Year Engagement

Fly Away to Home

Bring him to the Greek

Glee 3D Concert Movie

Hanna

Hot Shots Part Deux

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

The Army Now

Insomnium

Instructions not Included

International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Only My Luck

Knowing

Kusama: Infinity

Ladrones

Look Who’s Talking

Looper

Love Actually

Made in America

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

The Negotiator

Night Raiders

Open Range

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phantom (2013)

Postcards from the Edge

The Power of One

Practical Magic

Radio

Ramona and Beezus

Runaway Jury

The Runaways

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2 Monsters Unleashed

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege

Single White Female

Snakehead

Stay

The Tailor of Panama

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

Twilight

The Twilight Saga – New Moon

Eclipse in The Twilight Saga

The Twilight Saga, Part 1: Breaking Dawn

The Twilight Saga, Part 2: Breaking Dawn

Vertical Limit

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Watchmen

Wolf

Summit Entertainment

Available April 3,

Mushoku Tenei: Jobless Reincarnation Complete Season 2 (Dubbed).

Available April 4,

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 7

Available April 5,

The Croods: Complete Season 2 of the Family Tree

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

Available April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

Available April 7

The Dropout: Finale Limited Series

Platinum End: Complete Series 1 (Dubbed).

Agnes

Available April 8

Complete Season 2 of Woke

Let the Right One In

Available April 9, 2009

American Sicario

Available April 10, 2010

The Hating Game

Available April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 11 Complete

Available April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

Available April 14,

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

Available April 15,

Black Death

Compliance

The National Lampoon: Drunk, Stoned and Brilliant, Dead

Available April 20,

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

Available April 21

Captive Audience

Available April 23

At the Heart of the Sea

Available April 27,

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

Available April 28

Series Premiere under the Banner of Heaven

Available April 29

Crush

Permanent