Essence Luncheon: Nia Lang honored as ‘King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — “When I push boundaries to ensure that I am seen and heard, it isn’t just for me. It’s for us.”

The sound of celebration, sisterhood, and support rang clear and unmistakably at the 15th Annual Essence Black Women Los Angeles Luncheon. The awards event honored “King Richard”StarAnd Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, “Abbott Elementary”Quinta Brunson, triple-threat Quinta Brunson “A Journal for Jordan”And “Roxanne Roxanne” actress Chanté AdamsAnd “Love Jones” and “The Best Man” star Nia Long.

AsStars mingled in the crowded Beverly Wilshire Hotel ballroom Thursday afternoon at the hottest ticket in Black Hollywood, there was a noticeable sigh of relief and collective smile shared by guests who were happy to again celebrate each other in person after two years of a raging pandemic and a virtual ceremony in 2021.

During a break in speeches while lunch was served at the pre-Oscars function, the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s “Harlem” chatted at their table, “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid and Long shared a hug and Lena Waithe greeted Niecy Nash.

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris served as emcee (and seemingly as bartender, too, as he poured attendees glasses of rum backstage) for the awards show, set to stream on Essence’s website Monday (7 p.m. EDT).

Standing ovations were the norm for each honoree, and we’ve rounded up the biggest highlights from inside the show:

Aunjanue Ellis gives rousing speech after intro from ‘King Richard’ co-star Will Smith, cheers from Serena Williams

Ellis picked up her Essence trophy ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, where she is up for best supporting actress, her first Oscar nomination.

“At the core of Aunjanue is a fierce, noble integrity,” Smith said. “And what is beautiful about being friends with Aunjanue is she demands it of you in the most loving way.”

Smith got teary-eyed as he sang Ellis’ praises: “Damn it, I said I wasn’t going to be up here crying, too.”

‘King Richard’ star Aunjanue Ellis ditched her phone to avoid Oscar news. She got nominated anyway.

“I did it in the dark,” Ellis said of her career. “This moment of shine, of luminosity, y’all, is going to pass. My next job is not going to be with Will Smith, it may not be loved and the next one after that may not be loved, but I will continue to work in the dark anyway. I have to because I have to fight against my certain annihilation, those who would obliterate me as a Black American.”

Serena Williams cheered on Ellis from the crowd alongside a special date: her 4-year-old daughter Olympia, sitting on her lap. Two of Ellis’ best friends beamed in the audience.

Nia Long, Larenz Tate give fans ‘Love Jones’ reunion

Long was not the first to take the stage to accept her award. “Love Jones” co-star reminisced about working together — and gave the audience a rendition of his “Brotha to the Night”From the classic romance drama of 1997.

“We had no idea what we were doing — but we knew what we were doing,”Long ago. “There is no one that I (would) want to make cinematic history with but you. Everybody’s still talking about that iconic kiss in the rain.”

Her career includes cultural-defining roles, as she has long stated. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Soul Food”And “Boyz n the Hood,” has been a “deliberate decision by design.”

“I have fought to be heard and respected in an industry that would rather us mute our voices for fame and play small so that they can stand tall,”Long ago.

Long noted that everything she does isn’t just for herself: “It’s for us.”

“Managing micro and macroagressions without shrinking to the comfort of others isn’t just for me. It is for us. When I commit to taking care of myself first, I’m committed to taking care of you and the generation of women who follow us,”Long said, her voice crackling with emotion.

Quinta Brunson scores laughs with Donald Glover; Chanté Adams celebrates

“Atlanta”Glover, creator and star, rocking a shaved head, presented the award to Brunson, the creator, producer and star of ABC’s newly-minted hit workplace comedy “Abbott.”

Glover recalled his first meeting with Brunson. “As soon as we met, we immediately locked eyes — and argued,”Glover laughed.

“This award is about something much bigger that she should have won a long time ago,” Glover said: the cultural resonance of Brunson’s viral “he got money” meme.

Brunson gave Brunson the humor and sincerity that she is known for in her speech.

“You women are incredible and taller than I expected. I thought there would be a step stool for me,”She laughed.

“Black women are such important pillars of my life, from my amazing mother and sisters to my many cousins and aunts to my teachers both in school and in dance, members of congregations growing up, friends, coworkers, sometimes just a girl who told me I looked cute at a party; she’s important, too,”Brunson spoke. “I don’t know who or where I would be without them.”

Adams, 27, was honored as the youngest honoree. He starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in “A Journal for Jordan.” With an introduction from producer Mimi Valdes, Adams recalled her father’s dream for her to be on the cover of Essence magazine.

“Even when I was in Vanity Fair, he said, ‘That’s cute, but my dream is for you to be on the cover of Essence.’ And with every career move that has been made, I’ve said a silent prayer that it would put me one step closer to my father’s dream, which in turn became my own,”She said. “Well daddy, I guess we need a new dream.”

Tank closes the show by performing

Sitting down behind a keyboard, R&B singer Tank concluded the event with a performance of “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

He joked that he thought he’d be the only man there (“that’s why I didn’t wear no shirt,”He said that) before becoming sentimental. “You are beautiful, you are amazing, and if no one else tells you this tonight, I love you.”

The sentimental crooner of soul also took to the stage. Red carpetHe opened up about his recent hearing loss in his right ear.

“When it first started, it was kind of up in the air in terms of how I would be able to perform and what it would sound like, and just getting back in there,”He spoke of his forthcoming album and two No. He’s had two No. 1 records since his diagnosis. “It’s not (coping), it’s just using the tools I have in my toolbox.”