Erika Jayne Just Got Hit With Another Major Lawsuit

It’s expensive to be her!

Reality star Erika Jayne has just been named in a new lawsuit to the tune of $50 million, according to court documents obtained by People. “As the layers have been pulled back more and more each day with the pending bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom, and the torrent of claims and investigations that came in the wake of the firm’s collapse, the real story is one that seems like a tale out of a John Grisham novel: Girardi Keese was little more than a criminal enterprise, disguised as a law firm,” the filing alleges. “Indeed, the Girardi Keese firm operated what we now know was the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiffs’ law.” But that’s not all. According to class-action lawyer Jay Edelson, the Bravo Housewife “acted as the ‘frontwoman’ of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful.”

While it doesn’t appear that Erika has directly commented on the new legal drama yet, she broke her months-long Twitter hiatus (save a retweet here and there) with a series of tweets that she relished in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” upcoming season. “Ready for the new season?? I know I am!” she penned along with the raising hands emoji on April 6. Perhaps the self-proclaimed ice queen really doesn’t have a care in the world — as in none, not one, zero, zero, zero, done.