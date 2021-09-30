Erika Jayne And Andy Cohen Are Reportedly Butting Heads, And It Doesn’t Sound Too Good For Her Real Housewives Future

Technically, it’s unprecedented for Andy Cohen to be exclusively “fighting” with one particular Real Housewives star at a reunion, since he’s usually more of a mediator. Sure, he’ll spar with them in good, shady fun, which Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore knows all too well, but there is a line that tends to go uncrossed. Cohen is executive producer of the franchise and effectively their boss, so for Erika Jayne to allegedly take it to the next level at the upcoming Beverly Hills reunion doesn’t bode well. There was already speculation amongst fans saying that Jayne wouldn’t be brought back anyway, given her once-touted lavish lifestyle is seemingly no more. However, it is not possible to slander the person in charge.