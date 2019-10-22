EPFO 2019 Exams : How To Download Admit Card?

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation or the EPFO as it is known will very soon release the admit card of the mains level examination for the post of Social Security Assistant. The results for preliminary exams were declared by the EPFO with the cut off earlier on 21st October 2019.

Those who have made it the cut will now be given the admit card for appearing in the mains level examination for the post of Social Security Assistant which is scheduled to be held on 14th November 2019.

A total of 22,229 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains examination from the list of candidates appearing for the preliminary exams on the basis of there performance and the cut-off list. Shortlisted candidates can download their admit card from the website of EPFO which is as follows https://epfindia.gov.in once the same is released.

The following are the steps to download the admit card –

1. Go to the official website of EPFO.

2. Click on the miscellaneous tab and then on the recruitment tab.

3. Click on the admit card link flashing on the page.

4. In the new page that opens enter the registration number followed by roll number and password or date of birth.

5. A download pop up will arise to download the admit card

The candidate must take a print out of the admit card and carry it along with him to appear for the mains exam of SSA 2019

The mains exam has one paper of 150 marks of 2 hours duration (online) and an English exam of 30 marks of 45 minutes duration immediately after the online exam. Qualified candidates will be called for skill test where candidates are required to do 5000 impressions per hour.