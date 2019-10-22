Assam TET 2019 Admit Card Released

The SSA or Sarba Siksha Abhiyan of Assam has reportedly released the admit card of Assam TET or ATET exam 2019 on Tuesday. By the looks of it, the notification was visible on the official website of SSA, i.e., https://ssa.assam.gov.in. At the time of writing, the admit cards are already available for download.

The candidates who did fill up the for the forthcoming exam should log in after visiting the official website in order to download their respective admit cards. In addition to this, the candidates who have already applied for the TET exam of Assan are in for a treat. According to sources, the candidates can download their official admit cards by simply visiting the official website. Moreover, the admit cards are not available for download anywhere else.

Where can the candidates download the admit cards?

There are two distinctive links that the candidates need to follow in order to download the admit card, namely, 1st Link and 2nd Link. Candidates can easily download the admit cards by simply following these links.

Important Details of the exam

According to the official website, the exam will take place for almost two and a half hours for Paper 1 and Paper 2, separately. The candidates who are visually impaired will get an additional time of around 20 minutes.

In addition to this, the candidates have to score a minimum of around 60% to qualify in the text and this means the candidates have to score 90 marks from 150 marks for qualifying in the TET. As usual, the candidates with SC/ST and other backward castes would get 5% relaxation from the test.