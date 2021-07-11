EpayItOnline Login at epayitonline.com | Pay your Medical Bills Online

Want to pay your medical bills using a convenient online site? Looking for a complete guide to log in to the official site of epayitonline? You have come to the right place. In this article, you can read about epayitonline, how to access their official site, and the steps to log in to www.epayitonline.com.

You are no more traveling to medical stores and waiting in queues. epayitonline.com, Patient Pay Online Service from by DMA is your quick and safe solution to paying medical bills online.

What is epayitonline?

epayitonline is a secure online portal especially designed for medical bill payment options. The website can be reached at the address www.epayitonline.com. epayitonline was created by Data Media Association (DMA), a strategic healthcare service provider and medical billing company in the United States. You can easily log in to the website and pay online for all your related medical bills.

Before you start paying your medical bills online via epayitonline.com, you will need a physical copy of your medical bill, including some essential data.

Code ID- The unique ID to access the details of your medical bills and pay online.

Access#- It is an access code.

These details can be acquired from your medical bill/statement.

To begin with, for the bill payment using epayitonline official website, you need to be registered with an online account. Let’s see the steps to create an account on epayitonline.com.

How to register at epayitonline.com?

The patients can visit the official website of epayitonline using the link www.epayitonline.com.

You will be redirected to the login portal of epayitonline.

On the page displayed, enter the required details in the corresponding fields.

Enter your Code ID in the first box. (Find your Code ID on your medical bill/ statement. Refer to the image below)

Enter your Access code in the following box. (Enter each number between the “-” symbol into each of the three boxes.)

Click on the “Submit” button at the bottom of the page.

If you have entered the data wrong and wish to re-enter the codes, click on the option “Clear.” The epayitonline.com web page will be automatically refreshed for your convenience.

On the page that follows, enter your personal as well as financial information (card details).

Enter your Name, Email address, Phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Then enter your Credit Card details such as Card number, expiry, and so on.

Finish the registration process by following the prompts.

Once your registration to epayitonline is completed, an email will be sent to your email address immediately. The email will contain the unique link to create your online account at www.epayitonline.com official site, along with login credentials.

Visit the link and follow the instructions to create your account. Then log in to your profile and start paying your medical bills online with the help of epayitonline.com.

Is epayitonline.com safe to use?

Yes, epayitonline.com is a secure payment gateway. The portal is provided with Norton security and is verified and tested for its security level regularly.

How to contact the Customer Service of epayitonline.com?

If you have any queries regarding epayitonline.com’s official site services, you can contact their customer service representatives. They will help you solve technical and non-technical difficulties, if any, faced during registration, login, or online payment while using www.epayitonline.com. Dial 270 441 4229 (Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm).