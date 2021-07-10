Tom and Jerry 2021 Full Movie Watch Online

The 2021 Tom and Jerry film finally heads to Amazon Prime Video as a Prime Day exclusive. The film follows Tom and Jerry, abandoned after their family members move to a different town. After nearly two decades, the franchise released a film featuring the same characters and slapstick comedy genre.

Tom and Jerry endeavor into resettling in the heart of the Big Apple in the 2021 film. Released on the 10th of February 2021, Tom and Jerry were available on HBO Max for streaming. However, as the fans of Tom and Jerry are spread across several other streaming platforms, after four months, the film made its entry in Amazon Prime Video.

Tom and Jerry 2021 film: Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

If you already have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can watch this recently released film right away. Since the 10th of July 2021, the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Tom and Jerry 2021 Film for free on Amazon Prime Video

In case you’re new to streaming and haven’t tried Amazon Prime Video yet, then you can opt for the free trial of 30 days. The exclusive free-trail option is confined to the new users. You can explore the following steps to access a free trial of Amazon Prime Video to enjoy Tom and Jerry film.

Let’s explore how you can join Amazon Prime Video for free:

Open Amazon Prime Video on browser or iOS and Android app store

Click on this option – ‘Start a free trail’ and then provide the details prompted to you.

Once the credentials are provided, hit on the submit option, and you can watch Tom and Jerry without having to spend any money.

However, if you want not to pay for Amazon for the subscription, ensure that you’ll stop the subscribe on or before the 30th day.