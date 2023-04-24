Enjoy a beer and watch dolphins while enjoying the perfect sunset at this amazing beach bar

The perfect views and sunsets of a UK BAR have attracted online attention.

A pint of ice-cold beer on a hot summer day is a simple joy. You can enjoy this right at the beach.

Fistral Beach in Newquay Cornwall is the original beach bar and it has been located at Fistral Beach on Fistral Beach, since 2001.

The Cornish landmark bar is very popular during the summer months, and its beers and cocktails are a great way to refresh beach-goers.

Fistral Beach also attracts many visitors, who are attracted by the golden sands of its beach and the clear blue water.

Dolphins can be seen in the water just off of the shoreline.

According to a report by, a man was “spotted putting on an entertaining show” before swimmers. Cornwall Live.

The lifeguard Arron EVANS described the event, saying that: “The Dolphin appeared to be very friendly and played around and gave a good show.”

The bar is located on the beach so it’s possible that those on its deck outside saw the dolphin as well.

TripAdvisor’s high ratings are due in part to views such as these, along with the sunsets that glow orange.

One visitor wrote: “What’s not the like? Location is perfect. The atmosphere was great. There is plenty of seating.

One person said: “I’ve been coming here for over 14 years. I love it.” There is nothing better to enjoy the sunset than the beautiful view of the ocean.

Some others have felt compelled too to express their love for the bar via social media.@hannahrebecca__).

You can also find out more about the following: Online videoThe sunsets, and some stunning beach views, were shown.

Fistral Beach Surf School offers lessons as well as equipment rental for those who want to surf the waves.

Rooms in Newquay overlooking the beach can be found from £29.50pp per night, while camping pitches are as little as £17 a night.

