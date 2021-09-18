Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh teases due date after announcing pregnancy with EastEnders star

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has teased her due date after she announced she was expecting her first child with her EastEnders actor boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith.

After only four months of dating, the soap star Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith moved in together.

Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe, hinted that she would give birth in a matter of months.

She and Toby – who plays killer Gray Atkins on EastEnders – appeared on Loose Women on Friday in a joint interview.

She revealed: “It could be a Christmas baby. But my grandma was and she really hated it.”

The actress, whose character recently became a first-time mum too, explained how she and Toby met too.

The couple, who are now in love, met at the Strictly Come Dancing audience to support their friends.

Toby was there to support his co-star Emma Barton, and she was there to cheer for Kelvin Fletcher, the eventual winner of 2019.







Amy said: “He walked in and sat next to me and I turned round to my friend and was like, ‘Who is that? He’s so fit!’ And she was like, ‘I knew you’d say that straight away.’

“We were just chatting all night and really got on.”

Toby went on: “It is very comfortable in that Strictly audience. We sat exactly the same way as now.







“Once the show had finished I went to the bar and Amy was with people from Emmerdale and as I looked over she had the biggest glass of red wine and a pack of chicken crisps and I thought that’s a woman after my own heart.”

Amy confessed: “I was mortified when he asked me out because I was still holding them.”

The couple decided to move in together after just four months of dating after the government introduced stay at home guidelines because of the Covid pandemic.

In September, they announced that they were expecting a child.

Amy is the sister of Girls Aloud actress Kimberley Walsh and has been Emmerdale’s Tracy since 2014.

Toby, who was then cast as the evil Gray on EastEnders in 2019, went on a murder spree.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV

