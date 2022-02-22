Eminem and Dr. Dre Ride Super Bowl Fervor Back Into Billboard Top 10

We don’t talk about Bruno, and we don’t forget about Dre.

The Super Bowl resulted in super nostalgia for fans of Eminem and Dr. Dre, as catalog albums by both those hip-hop titans landed among the newbies in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart, reflecting the unusually high level of enthusiasm for this year’s halftime show.

“Encanto” still ruled the roost, though, with the soundtrack album for the animated Disney film lodged at No. 1 for the sixth time in the last seven weeks. The companion album picked up 98,000 album-equivalent units for the week — down 11%, but in no danger of being toppled, as that figure is more than double the number for Gunna, the nearest competition.

Eminem’s “Curtain Call” vaulted up the chart from No. 126 to No. 8, with album-equivalent units of 31,000. Dr. Dre’s “Dr. Dre 2001” did just about as well, with 30,500 units pushing it up to No. 9 from No. 108. The signature song that Eminem performed on the Super Bowl, “Lose Yourself,” is included in that hits collection, while Dre’s album features several songs that were revived in Miami, including “Forgot About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.”

Billboard has not yet reported results for the top 200 albums, just the top 10, so it’s not yet known what how far the other Super Bowl performers, including Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige, might have risen.

No albums debuted in the top 10. The No. 2 album for the week, again, was Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” which accumulated 46,000 units, only a small decline from the previous week. Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” rose a spot to No. 3, finding some additional publicity after the country star opened his tour at Madison Square Garden. Drake’s enduring “Certified Lover Boy” rose again to No. 4.

After having two albums in the top 10 over a period of weeks, the Weeknd has just one there now — and it’s not his January release, but his best-of, “The Highlights,” which rose three spots to No. 5. Completing the top 10 are Doja Cat (No. 6), Adele (No. 7) and Olivia Rodrigo (No. 10).