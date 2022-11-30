Emily Ratajkowski reveals the emotional reason behind her weight loss

The latest episode of her was broadcast. “High Low” podcast Emily Ratajkowski shared her weight loss story with Mia Khalifa. “I think trauma lives in the body. That’s been my experience,” The model is explained (via Page Six). “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.” Ratajkowski said that she had “gained weight” She knows she is on her way to happiness since then. It’s not clear if she blamed her weight and lack of happiness from her past divorce. However, it is safe to say that this played an important role in her health.

Ratajkowski and comedian Pete Davidson have been romantically involved in recent years. They were seen sitting side-by-side during a New York Knicks’ game in November. Us Weekly. A source told me recently Us Weekly The romance between the couple is alive and well “early stages, but both really like each other.” Insiders added “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.” A second source said Entertainment Tonight, “Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them.” These were added to, “Things are going well for her.” While the two are reportedly casually chatting, Davidson is the right partner the model may need at the moment.