Elliot Page to Release Memoir Titled Pageboy in 2023

Elliot Page is writing a memoir that is set to be published in 2023, Flatiron Books announced this week.

The memoir, titled “Pageboy,” will cover the actor’s trans identity and Oscar-nominated film career, among other topics.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” Flatiron said in a release.

“PAGEBOY completely knocked the wind out of me,” said Senior Editor Bryn Clark, who will edit the memoir, in the press release. “Elliot’s story pieces together a complicated coming of age where he struggles to maintain his strong sense of self in the face of a society that slowly fractures and fragments anyone who doesn’t fit into a binary-driven world.”

Now 34, Page began acting as a child and came to prominence as Hayley Stark in the 2005 thriller “Hard Candy.” His breakout role was the lead in 2007’s “Juno,” for which he received his first Oscar nomination. Most recently, Page has held recurring roles in TV shows like “The Umbrella Academy” and “Tales of a City.”

Page publicly came out as transgender in December 2020 and became the first trans man to grace the cover of Time Magazine a few months later. Since then, Page has served as an advocate for trans youth and has been an outspoken voice against anti-trans legislation.

In January, he joined “Matrix” co-director Lilly Wachowski, reality star Jazz Jennings and 55 other trans activists in supporting the ACLU’s lawsuit against an Arkansas bill seeking to block trans youth’s access to healthcare.