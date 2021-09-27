Ellie Goulding opens up about becoming a mum as she wows on the cover of Tatler

ELLIE Goulding lays out in black and white how she is embracing motherhood.
The Love Me Like You Do singer, 34, in a striped dress for Tatler, had son Arthur in April with husband Caspar Jopling.
She tells the magazine: “It’s just surreal.
“But I try to be pragmatic.”
Ellie also revealed she has been swapping parenting tips with her pal Princess Eugenie, 31, who welcomed a son in February.
See the full feature in the November issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday 30 September.