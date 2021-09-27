Ellie Goulding opens up about becoming a mum as she wows on the cover of Tatler

Ellie Goulding opens up about becoming a mum as she wows on the cover of Tatler
By Tom O'Brien
ELLIE Goulding lays out in black and white how she is embracing motherhood.

The Love Me Like You Do singer, 34, in a striped dress for Tatler, had son Arthur in April with husband Caspar Jopling.

Gorgeous Ellie Goulding still knows how to make an impression as she stuns in pink and embraces motherhood

3

Image Credits: Oli Kearon
The singer, 34, told Tatler magazine she has been swapping parenting tips with her pal Princess Eugenie, 31

3

Image Credits: Oli Kearon

She tells the magazine: “It’s just surreal.

“But I try to be pragmatic.”

Ellie also revealed she has been swapping parenting tips with her pal Princess Eugenie, 31, who welcomed a son in February.

See the full feature in the November issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday 30 September. 

Ellie donned a black and white striped dress for the front cover of Tatler

3

Image Credits: Oli Kearon
Ellie Goulding reveals she hid her pregnancy for six months with her husband Caspar’s coat

