Electric lorry with range of 160 miles is developed by British company

THIS 7.5-tonne Terminator-style electric juggernaut is the future of trucking – and it’s British.

The Tevva Truck is designed to address the haulage industry’s immediate need to electrify, with the UK and Europe committed to a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 alongside a proposed ban on the sale of all polluting vehicles by 2035.

It will have a range of up to 160 miles between charges as a pure battery-electricehicleCredit: Tevva

The truck will be manufactured in the London Thames Freeport area credit: Tevva

It will have a range of up to 160 miles between charges as a pure battery-electric vehicle, or up to 310 miles with its hydrogen fuel cell range extender technology (REX).

Ken Scott, who was previously the engineering director for both Alexander Dennis and Bentley, is leading the truck’s development. Dale Grewer, former chief design officer at Jaguar Land Rover, is designing it.

The Tevva Truck will soon be produced in a new facility in London Thames Freeport, which is close to central London and Europe. This will give a boost to the British automotive industry.

In addition to the 60+ jobs created in this year, the 11,000m2 manufacturing facility will create 1,000 additional skilled manufacturing, software and mechanical jobs within the next 24 months.

It is part of an initiative that has already seen tens of millions of pounds being invested into the UK, with further funding planned, helping to support the economy and propel Britain’s electric vehicle revolution.

It is anticipated that the facility will begin producing 3,000 trucks annually by 2023.

Asher Bennett, founder and CEO of Tevva, said: “Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient.

“But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession.

“The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability and minimised compromise on the payload.”

At 7.5-tonnes gross vehicle weight (GVW), the Tevva truck can transport up to 16 Euro pallets and more than two tonnes of payload.

The total cost of ownership is similar to diesel. Parity is achieved at approximately 3,000km or 500 litres per month.

Production of the Tevva Truck is expected to begin in July 2022. The truck manufacturer also produces a range of BEV/fuel cell REX models, up to 19.5 tons, for the UK and European markets.

Production of the Tevva Truck is due to commence in July 2022Credit: Tevva