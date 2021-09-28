Bad Bunny appears in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ teaser

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny fan pages began sharing a black-and-white photo of the singer believed to be a first look at his role in the upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico. While that picture ended up being a throwback photo of the reggaetonero shooting a music video in 2019, an actual first look at his role in the show has been released by Entertainment Weekly.

The third and final season of the Narcos spinoff premieres on November 5, which is when fans will get to see Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio starring as rich-kid-turned-hitman Arturo “Kitty” Paez.

Today, EW released not only a photo of the star in his role, but a short teaser trailer, which you can view below.

“Everybody under 30 in the office lost their s***,” showrunner Carlo Bernard says of the moment the casting team revealed Bad Bunny wanted to be on the show. “I was like, ‘Oh, I should probably pay more attention to this!’ He put himself on tape and — to no surprise — he’s very watchable and you’re innately drawn to him.”

So, Bernard tapped the rapper to help tell the true story of the Narco Juniors, a group of upper-society kids who fell in love with the violent and flashy cartel life.

“I loved the original Narcos, so when they announced Narcos: Mexico, I was sold; I’m honored to be a part of the show,” Bad Bunny said about his role. “Kitty is a charismatic guy who loved looking fresh. He likes nice things, and I can really relate to that!”

Bernard says that the only thing he regrets was not being able give his new star more to do. “Whatever we gave him, he killed.”

Set in the ‘90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna, who isn’t expected to return) imprisonment, the final season, which features the franchise’s first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the “more violent and chaotic world” that still exists in Mexico.