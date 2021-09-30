Eddie Hearn Doubts If Tyson Fury Is Ready For Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight

Hearn believes that Fury should have enough to outbox Wilder even without training properly but says that it only takes one shot to lose your title with a puncher like the American.

Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is ready for his upcoming trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Although he believes Fury can comfortably defeat his opponent, the Matchroom Boxing boss says that Fury is not in peak form and that Wilder will land a big right hand to change the heavyweight division.

Wilder’s win would be a major blow to Anthony Joshua.

Although it appeared that Joshua and Fury were on a collision course for the undisputed heavyweight title fight, there are now several options.

Wilder’s defeat to Fury will likely lead to more fights.

“ Tyson Fury doesn’t look ready, in my opinion,” Hearn said during an interview with Boxing Social. “I still think he’ll win comfortably, but it does throw in the likelihood of a mistake happening.

“If you make a mistake against Deontay Wilder, it could cost you the fight. He’s very dangerous.

“I don’t see him [Fury] losing around, but it doesn’t really matter. One mistake, and it can be over.”

Hearn said that Fury should win for his benefit.

Dillian Whyte, Fury’s charge, has been the number one contender for Fury’s belt for many years. He even lost his title as the top challenger and won it back when it took to win the belt.

Hearn is optimistic that he will be able to fight Fury after Wilder defeats him. He had previously stated that Wilder is too difficult for him.

“I genuinely hope he wins because I want the WBC to order the mandatory of Fury-Whyte.”

Joshua has already exercised his rematch clause to face Usyk again for the rest of the belts at heavyweight, with early next year the likely timeframe.

It is likely to be held in the UK after the previous bout attracted over 63,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Alex Krassyuk, Usyk’s promoter, has confirmed that Joshua had already committed to a rematch and activated his right for the second meeting.

“According to my understanding, he has already activated the rematch clause,” Krassyuk told Boxing Social.

“Because the first thing he said when he came in the ring to the corner was ‘We will see you in the rematch.’

“He didn’t even consider it as a possibility, it was just a decision already, and I heard that Hearn and AJ himself were discussing the rematch not just as a fact.

“They were also discussing the time and what Joshua has to do to win, so I think it will happen, and only some extraordinary circumstances will change it.

The rematch will take place as of now.