EastEnders viewers are delighted when Lily Slater finally revealed the gender her baby

Ricky Mitchell, LILY Slater, and Ricky Mitchell revealed the gender and their baby’s gender and both families were thrilled.

Despite their complicated history, Brannings and Slaters gathered together to celebrate the gender difference in the infants of teenage girls.

4 Lily’s gender-revealing party went sour Credit to BBC

4 Family members come together and find out what the unborn baby is doing. Credit to BBC

Lily (Lilian) Turner couldn’t be happier to tell her family the good news she discovered in her scan at 20 weeks.

They should throw a gender reveal party for the occasion to celebrate, said she.

Jean Wright and Lily (Gillian Wright) made a birthday cake. They added either pink or blue food colouring.

However, Lily cut into it and the cake came out green. This confused many.

Ricky (Frankie Day), meanwhile, said: “You claimed it was pink.”

Lily responded: “Oh, just tell them why you don’t.”

Jean, excitedly shouted “It’s girl!” The cheers and applause of everyone followed.

“Another Slater Lady!” Kat Slater, Jessie Wallace, chimed-in.

Jack laughed and said, “Good luck with that boy.”

After Ricky and Lily’s news, viewers took to social networking to express their joy.

A viewer commented on Twitter: “Aww, so cute.”

One wrote, “So happy to see Lily.”

Stacey Slater, Lily Turner’s mom (Lacey Turner), was unable to make the gender reveal because she needed to repay the loan shark.

After the loan shark entered the Slater’s home, Stacey sought help from Kat (Steve McFadden), and was threatened by him.

Kat promised she’d sort it out and lend the money to her, while Phil went to the meeting with Stacey. He had a bat with him in case he attempted to assault her again.

Stacey and Phil ordered Stacey to give the loan shark the money. He was forbidden from coming back here.

However, is Stacey now free from money woes?

Lily informed Stacey when she returned from her trip that she would be having a grandchild.

Stacey ran to her little girl and shouted repeatedly “a girl!” in excitement.

EastEnders can be seen Monday-Thursday at 7:30pm, on BBC One and iPlayer.

4 Phil threatened Stacey with a lawsuit if he didn’t repay his loan. Credit to BBC