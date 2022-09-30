EastEnders Spoilers – Phil Mitchell Makes a Shocking Discovery About Sam Mitchell

EastEnders spoilers, news, and updates tease that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will finally uncover Sam Mitchell’s (Kim Medcalf) secret. Someone will reveal that Sam has been cheating him for several months. How will Phil react to this?

Sam had her own plans when she arrived at Walford. Since then, she’s been hiding a lot of secrets and doing some scheming behind Phil’s back. She continues to struggle with financial problems, and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), is pressing her to pay.

If she doesn’t give her what she wants, the latter will try to blackmail her and threaten to reveal her secrets to Phil. Sam doesn’t seem to be bothered and calls her bluff. Shirley keeps her word and begins to search for Phil to tell the story about Shirley.

They cross paths with Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney), who threatens Sam. Phil intervenes, and lands a punch against Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney), who then threatens Sam and his family. Things turn for the worse when Shirley tells Phil about Sam’s schemes. Sam attempts to defend herself against Phil Slater (Jessie Wallace). The revelation catches Phil off guard and he has no choice but to kick her out of the house for what she’s done.

EastEnders Spoilers – Lola Pearce Plans Surprise Birthday Party for Jay

As for Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), she’ll organize a surprise party for Jay (Jamie Borthwick), who reveals to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that he doesn’t want to celebrate this year. As Lola moves forward with her plans, Callum and Ben wonder if they should tell her that Jay doesn’t want to celebrate. How will Jay react when he learns about Lola’s surprise birthday party? Lola will find out that Jay is already aware of the event. Jay will cheer her spirits when he tells her that she is the love of his entire life.

EastEnders Spoilers – Ben Mitchell And Callum Highway Grow Closer Again

As Lola plans Jay’s birthday bash, Ben and Callum will start to grow closer once again. Lola will devise a way to get the pair to talk again, by asking them questions Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor), need your support?She was moving out of her home.

Ben and Callum eventually realize that they’ve been set up but they will still continue to talk. Both will eventually admit they have feelings for each others at some point during their conversation. Are they going to rekindle their relationship and romance?

