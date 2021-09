East Sussex Mum Charged And Taken Into Custody For Murdering Severely Disabled Son, 10, Who Later Died In The Hospital

A mum has been charged with killing her disabled 10-year-old son.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, is accused of killing young son Mustafa, who died at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton in September 2018, Sussex Police said.

Mustafa was admitted for treatment three days earlier.

Mehmetaliogullari appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was taken into custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mustafa’s post-mortem examination and a toxicology report found he died after being given non-prescription medication.

Police said Mehmetaliogullari and her son were living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, before his hospital admission.