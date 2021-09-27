East Sussex Mum Charged And Taken Into Custody For Murdering Severely Disabled Son, 10, Who Later Died In The Hospital

East Sussex Mum Charged And Taken Into Custody For Murdering Severely Disabled Son, 10, Who Later Died In The Hospital
By Amy Comfi
In
NewsCrime

East Sussex Mum Charged And Taken Into Custody For Murdering Severely Disabled Son, 10, Who Later Died In The HospitalA mum has been charged with killing her disabled 10-year-old son.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, is accused of killing young son Mustafa, who died at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton in September 2018, Sussex Police said.

Mustafa was admitted for treatment three days earlier.East Sussex Mum Charged And Taken Into Custody For Murdering Severely Disabled Son, 10, Who Later Died In The Hospital

Mehmetaliogullari appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was taken into custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mustafa’s post-mortem examination and a toxicology report found he died after being given non-prescription medication.

Police said Mehmetaliogullari and her son were living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, before his hospital admission.

Latest News

Previous articleDavid De Gea’s Position In Jeapoardy As Dean Henderson Gains Traction | More News
Next articleMartin Odegaard Recieves Praise For The Impact He Has On Arsenal

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder