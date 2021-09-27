David De Gea’s Position In Jeapoardy As Dean Henderson Gains Traction | More News

Dean Henderson is desperate for a loan to move away from Old Trafford, according to Kevin Phillips. The Manchester United goalkeeper has found himself playing second fiddle to David de Gea, with the Spaniard returning to form this season.

Henderson previously starred on loan in the Premier League with Sheffield United, before he came to United to fight it out for a first-team spot.

But the shot-stopper just wants to play and faces a fight with his club to be allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday United return to Champions League action with a crunch tie against Villarreal, who famously beat them in the Europa League final.

But the LaLiga side is seemingly hit with a mini injury crisis. First team stars Juan Foyth and Gerard Moreno are both major doubts ahead of the clash.

Also, if Man Utd had their way, Timo Werner could’ve been lining up for the Red Devils upfront instead of Chelsea.

Reports in Germany claim that Werner was offered £245,000 a week to sign, but in the end snubbed the club for the Blues.