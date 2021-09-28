DWTS Mel C Performance Cheered By The Spice Girls? Are The Spice Girls Watching?

Fans of the Spice Girls were over the moon when they heard Mel C, “Sporty Spice,” would compete on Dancing With The Stars this year. People started to speculate about whether there would be a Spice Girls reunion.

COVID-19 safety measures are less restrictive than last year — there’s even a live studio audience this season. So it doesn’t seem that it’s out of the realm of possibilities that the Spice Girls will reunite to perform in the ballroom this year.

The rest of the Spice Girls cheer Mel C on from home

We don’t know of any confirmed plans for a Spice Girls performance yet, but Mel C confirms the girls are all still in touch and they’re very excited for her.