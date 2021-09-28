‘X-Men’ Actor Edi Gathegi Signs With Inspire Entertainment For Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and producer Edi Gathegi has signed with Inspire Entertainment for representation.

He will be seen next in the much-anticipated Netflix western The Harder They Fall produced by Jay Z in which Gathegi stars alongside Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. He also recently joined Joel Kinnaman in Apple TV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind in a new series regular role for its upcoming third season. Additionally, he stars in the Crackle series StartUp opposite Ron Perlman and Martin Freeman currently available on Netflix.

Gathegi can also be seen in Sam Esmail’s USA network show Briarpatch, starring as A.D. Singe opposite Rosario Dawson. His recent film credits include Pimp produced by Lee Daniels, Better Start Running with Jeremy Irons and The Last Thing He Wanted, directed by Dee Rees, starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck.

He made his off-Broadway stage debut in Signature Theatre’s Jesus Hopped the A Train, which garnered him an Obie Award, a special award at the Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Nomination. Prior to that, he made his Los Angeles stage debut top-lining Superior Donuts at the prestigious Geffen Playhouse, which garnered him an Ovation Award nomination, an NAACP award, and a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award for lead actor.

ICM Partners continues to rep him.