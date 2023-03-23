Dr. Dentists warn that you may have done a terrible job cleaning your teeth.

When it comes down to your dental care, it’s easy to think that you have it all figured out.

Dentists warn that improper cleaning can lead to serious health problems.

1 Experts warn that bad dental hygiene could put you at serious risk Credit: Getty

Although most people understand that flossing is important for good oral hygiene, an expert revealed that many don’t floss.

According to the NHS, flossing can prevent gum disease by removing food bits between your teeth.

Dr Sameer Pattel stated that flossing removes plaque beneath the gumline. Plaque can damage tooth enamel and lead to tartar.

The expert, who is the founder of Elleven Dental in London, added that incorporating this into your routine can reduce the risk of gingivitis, cavities and the likelihood of gum inflammation.

According to him, “Increasingly, research shows the importance for flossing for neurological health and cardiac health too.” MailOnline.

The experts at Harvard Medical School Gum disease can also increase your risk for developing heart disease.

According to them, studies have shown that people with poor oral health who suffer from issues like gum disease and tooth loss are more likely to have heart attacks or strokes than those with good dental health.

The explanation was:Studies There has been a link between periodontal disease (especially when it’s caused by an infection with a bacteria called porphyromonas gumis) and rheumatoid arthritis.

“In addition, a 2018 study found a link between this same bacterium and risk of pancreatic cancer. “

British Dental Foundation head Dr Nigel Carter stated previously that oral hygiene pool can cause inflammation in the entire body.

He explained that mediators can be released, which is the cause of inflammation in the heart. The Independent.

In 2008, experts from the University of Bristol published an article that showed bacteria can get into bloodstreams through gums. They then combine with platelets and create blood clots.

Dr Monik Vasant, a London dentist said previously that type 2 diabetics should take care of their teeth.

Typ 2 Diabetes is sometimes referred to silently as it can cause many symptoms, and in fact most people who have it are not aware of any.

People could develop serious complications such as stroke, blindness or kidney disease. Diabetes UK states.

Timing is crucial

Dr Safa Al-Naher added that you might have been brushing your teeth wrong if you’ve not been giving them a good clean before bed time.

The expert advised that you brush your teeth twice daily, but if it is impossible to fit in, you need to do it before going to bed.

It is because soft foods particles may harden over night and are nearly impossible to remove with just a toothbrush.

We recommend that you brush twice daily. “If you only plan to brush twice a day make sure that it is at night before going to bed.

Dr Patel stated that cleaning your teeth right after breakfast could also pose a risk to your health.

He stated that the bacteria in your mouth can build up overnight.

The bacteria then attack the enamel of our teeth by eating too much at breakfast.

He said that if you do not brush your teeth immediately after you eat, the acid can penetrate your teeth and cause more damage.

He advised that fluoride toothpaste should be used to clean your teeth before eating.