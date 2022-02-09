Doug Emhoff Evacuated After Bomb Threat During School Visit

WASHINGTON — Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, was evacuated from a high school in the capital on Tuesday after a bomb threat.

Katie Peters, a spokeswoman for Mr. Emhoff, said that the U.S. Secret Service “was made aware of a security threat” at Dunbar High School, where Mr. Emhoff was meeting with students and faculty members for an event honoring Black History Month.

“Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated,” Ms. Peters wrote on Twitter. “We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”