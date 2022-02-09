Doug Emhoff Evacuated After Bomb Threat During School Visit

WASHINGTON — Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, was evacuated from a high school in the capital on Tuesday after a bomb threat.
Katie Peters, a spokeswoman for Mr. Emhoff, said that the U.S. Secret Service “was made aware of a security threat” at Dunbar High School, where Mr. Emhoff was meeting with students and faculty members for an event honoring Black History Month.
“Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated,” Ms. Peters wrote on Twitter. “We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”
Several minutes into Mr. Emhoff’s visit to the school, he was escorted out by a Secret Service agent, who was heard saying something along the lines of “we have to go” before ushering the second gentleman away.
Students and staff members were then evacuated safely, Enrique Gutierrez, the press secretary for D.C. Public Schools, told reporters.
Mr. Gutierrez said that there had been a bomb threat, and that school officials and the police had taken the “precaution of evacuating everybody” from the school, which is in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
“I think everyone is safe,” he said. “The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”