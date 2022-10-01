Don’t Worry Darling

Bill Maher saved his last “New Rule” on tonight’s Real TimeTo address workplace sex. His news hook were two workplace romances that received a lot media attention in recent months: the one between Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics head coach) and an unnamed subordinate female and the one between Olivia Wilde, her director. Don’t Worry DarlingHarry Styles, co-star

According toESPN Today “The power dynamic associated with a superior’s improper relationship with a staff member was the primary finding and policy violation” in Udoka’s case. His suspension was for a year. Some question whether he will ever be allowed back to the team.

It is this type of imbalance that has caused a number of departures from Hollywood and corporate America’s highest ranks since the beginning of #MeToo.

Maher took issue with Udoka’s suspension, with the caveat that “if it turns out that he was violent or physically coercive, then his case has nothing to do with what I’m about to say and he should expect the appropriate and severe punishment.”

Maher, however, called for a “review of our war on office romances,”As he said.

“Who are we to tell other people they can’t have love because when they met they weren’t exactly co-equal?”The host was asked. “People aren’t always attracted to their co-equal. We’re not robots. What we are, apparently, is lonely. There is a loneliness epidemic out there.”

Maher noticed, after seeing a photograph of Wilde & Styles. “This couple has been in the news lately. Why aren’t we freaking out about a director dating one of her cast members? Power imbalance? Are you kidding? On a movie set, the director is God. But sometimes people fall in love with God. It’s a very attractive position.”

He went on to reframe the idea with some highly-regarded examples, starting with the one that’s most sacrosanct.

“Under Current guidelines, Michelle Robinson could never have dated Barack Obama, who was a summer associate at her law firm when they met,”He observed the former First Couple.

“Wasn’t there a power imbalance when Joe Scarborough started dating Mika Brzezinski? I’d have to say, ‘Yes,’Because the show’s name was Morning Joe.

To prove his point Maher showed photos of a Mount Rushmore Hollywood couple to illustrate his point. All of them had met at work. They included Kate Capshaw (and Steve Spielberg), Judd Apatow (and Leslie Mann), Joel Coen (and Frances McDormand), Taylor Hackford and Hellen mirren, James Cameron and Linda Hamilton, Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton.

“If loneliness is destroying our health…it’s just not helpful to be criminalizing the pool of eligible mates that is the workplace,”Maher. “What happened to ‘My body, my choice?’ ”

Below is the video.