Many fans of Domino’s can’t go without a bit of the food chain’s garlic and herb dip to complement their pizza.

The dip is more calories than two McDonald’s cheeseburgers, which has shocked many people.

Domino’s created its super-sized garlic/herb dip after customers complained that regular-sized pots were too small.

The 100g big dip is four times larger than the standard 25g pots.

A 25g pot of garlic and herb dip has 169 calories, according to Domino’s website.

That means the super-sized pit contains a whopping 675 calories.

The average McDonald’s cheeseburger has 263 calories. A whole pot of Domino’s large-sized dip will provide you with enough food for two and a quarter burgers.

The big dip can be shared, and Domino’s recommends that the sauce is served for four.

However, pizza lovers were shocked to hear the news. Some took to Twitter and shared their shock.

One exclaimed: “As if the 100g pot of Domino’s garlic and herb dip has 675 calories in it. Byeeeeeee.”

While another added: “600 calories in a pot of Domino’s garlic and herb dip – I AM SHOOK!!!”

Some weren’t as bothered, though, as one Domino’s customer admitted: “Just found out Domino’s garlic and herb dip has more calories than two McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Still gonna slap it on my pizza tho like it’s the tears of Jesus (sic).”

A spokesperson for Domino’s told The Sun: “Our Garlic & Herb Big Dip is great for sharing with family and friends, and we recommend each party size should serve at least four people. Single-size pots are also available at 169 calories each.

“We’re committed to providing transparent nutritional information on our website and via our app to enable customers to make informed decisions.”