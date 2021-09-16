Britney Spears’ Glistering Engagement Ring Gets High Demand

Before Sam Asghari dropped to one knee and popped the question to his now-fiancée Britney Spears, he made sure he had the perfect engagement ring in hand. After several years of dating, and amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle, Asghari began the hunt for an engagement ring as he looked to take his relationship with the “Toxic” singer to the next level. Still, the decision was not easy, and Asghari reportedly spent quite a bit of time finding the perfect ring for the occasion.

Details about Spears’ new, glistening jewelry were revealed as the couple announced their engagement. According to PEOPLE, the ring is designed by Forever Diamonds NY’s jeweler Roman Malayev. According to PEOPLE, the ring boasts a 4-carat round-cut diamond with a platinum cathedral setting on a plain silver band. The ring also features a floating solitaire design with pavé detailing on the bridge and diamonds on the prongs and the word “Lioness,” a nod to Asghari’s nickname for Spears, engraved on the inside of the band. According to a release from the jewelry brand, Asghari spent months searching for a designer before choosing Malayev, who “couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman,” Asghari said in a statement. “We really connected on the design, and he was as excited as I was to make it special – that’s why I chose him.”

The “Britney Ring” is now a hot commodity, a representative for Forever Diamonds NY, which recently shared a close-up of the ring, as per TMZ. According to the rep, they received 500 inquiries within the hour following Sunday’s engagement news. 95% of these inquiries were from people wanting to buy a replica of the ring. While Forever Diamonds NY doesn’t plan to release a replica of the ring, since “that one was specially made for Britney,” they plan to name the ring setting after Spears and are also considering a version of the ring on display at a store.

What’s next for Asghari & Spears? The couple, who first met back in 2016, has not yet teased any concrete marriage plans, and sources recently told TMZ they are not in a rush to tie the knot and instead plan to “take their time and enjoy the engagement.” Asghari has also indicated that they will sign a prenup.