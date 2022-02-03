Dolly Parton Has Something New In Common With Eminem

This year’s group of new artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, based in Cleveland, Ohio, includes Dolly Parton and Eminem among others like Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, and Rage Against the Machine. In total there are 17 new hall of farmers. “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said the head of the foundation, John Sykes, per the Daily Mail.

Parton and Eminem will join over 350 other artists currently in the hall of fame. Last year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees included Tina Turner, Carole King, LL Cool J, and The Go-Go’s — so including diverse performers is definitely trending for the hall of fame. Now that Parton and Eminem are hall of fame classmates, maybe he should add a Parton persona to his list of musical alter egos. Eminem, Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady, and Positive Parton? If Lil Nas X can make us cry singing “Jolene,” we need an Eminem version of “9 to 5.” Make it happen, Mathers.