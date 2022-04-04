Doja Cat Cries After Running From Bathroom to Accept Award

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Doja Cat and SZA won the award for best pop duo/group performance for their track “Kiss Me More.”

Doja Cat nearly missed the moment because she was in the bathroom, then cried while giving her speech.

First-time Grammy winner Doja Cat delivered an emotional acceptance speech after nearly missing her big moment because she took a bathroom break.

On Sunday, musicians Doja Cat and SZA appeared on stage at the 64th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The artists won the award for best pop duo/group performance for their hit collaboration, “Kiss Me More.”

SZA, on crutches and having the train of her dress lifted by Lady Gaga, reached the stage first and told Doja Cat, “Girl, you went to the bathroom for five minutes, are you serious?”





SZA and Doja Cat accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More” at the 2022 Grammys.



Once Doja Cat reached the microphone, she provided context for the crowd on why she was delayed in getting to the stage.

“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life. Thank you, everybody,” Doja Cat said as she fixed the front of her sheer dress.

The “Need to Know” singer went on to thank her family, team, fans, and SZA — who she called “the epitome of talent.”

SZA shared a few remarks, then Doja Cat began crying. She appeared to say, “I like to downplay shit, but this is a big deal.”

She concluded her speech by saying, “Damn, thank you, everybody. Be safe. Take care.”

Doja Cat’s trophy at the 2022 Grammys marked her first-ever win.

She received her first nominations ever at the 63rd Grammys, earning three total nods for best new artist, best pop solo performance, and record of the year.

At the 64th Grammys, Doja Cat was nominated for eight total awards, including record of the year (“Kiss Me More”), song of the year (“Kiss Me More”), album of the year (“Planet Her,” deluxe edition), and best pop vocal album (“Planet Her,” deluxe edition).